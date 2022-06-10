Wellesley Business Buzz: Select Board approves expanded outdoor seating at Truly’s; Pop-up opportunity in town

Our roundup of the latest Wellesley, Mass., business news:

Select Board approves expanded outdoor seating at Truly’s

Truly’s, which is expanding its ice cream and frozen yogurt business into space next door, got the go-ahead this week from the Select Board to set up more outdoor seating through November, though as of this writing, Truly’s still needed Health Department and other permissions to move forward. This latest parklet will be built out and maintained by Truly’s, but could be used by the public regardless of whether they are buying treats at Truly’s. The shop tends to get very long lines on the warmest of days, and the new parklet would be aimed at containing some of those patrons once they’ve been served.

The Select Board spent more than half an hour discussing the topic, with Chair Tom Ulfelder initially arguing for a delay while seeing how other new parklets work out. Others raised concerns about whether neighboring businesses were OK with this. But in the end, the board voted unanimously to allow the ADA-compliant outdoor seating area, in part as a way to encourage people to shop locally. The area will temporarily take over a parking space and include additional trash receptacles.

Owner Steve Marcus says the parklet will be only a small part of what Truly’s has planned for its expansion. “The interior design of the new Truly’s is smart looking and offers seating and more room for our staff to handle the crowds. We are working equally hard on the exterior designs on both building’s which will be pretty & unique,” he says. Design work is expected to be finalized soon.

Project: Pop-up targets Wellesley

An outfit called UpNext has launched a program called Project: Pop-Up through which it is inviting businesses to set up shop in vacant storefronts in Wellesley and several other communities.

Incubator space will be available through September at a reduced rate under the program. Services such as marketing, sign support, and more is also available.

The priority deadline was May 31, but UpNext is accepting rolling applications.

This project is being funded by the Massachusetts Office of Business Development REDO grant program as part of the state’s efforts to accelerate economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic