Wellesley High alum & golfer Michael Thorbjornsen makes cut for U.S. Open in Brookline

Having the U.S. Open Championship, one of golf’s majors, take place next week in Brookline is already exciting for area sports fans and golfers (expect to see many of our neighbors soon donning swag from the event). The fact that recent Wellesley High School graduate Michael Thorbjornsen made the cut this week makes it even more compelling.

20-year-old Thorbjornsen, a rising junior who now golfs at Stanford University, made the championship roster alongside 57-year-old Fran Quinn in an 8-person playoff at a qualifier at Old Oaks Country Club and Century Country Club in New York on Monday.

Thorbjoursen teed it up at the U.S. Open Championship in 2019 in Pebble Beach, Calif., after earning his way into the tounament by winning the U.S. Junior Amateur title.

Massachusetts golfers rejoice!! Fran Quinn & Michael Thorbjornsen will officially represent the Bay State at this year's U.S. Open at The Country Club in Brookline. @usopengolf #MassGolf #USGA Final Qualifying Highlights: https://t.co/P6CqZcbi0H pic.twitter.com/8ftixUykki — Mass Golf (@PlayMassGolf) June 7, 2022

The U.S. Open takes places June 16-19.

