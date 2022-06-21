The Swellesley Report

Wellesley overwhelmed by Westwood in state final for girls’ lacrosse

The Wellesley High girls’ lacrosse team had been on a great run, earning a bye in the MIAA Division 1 state tournament, crushing two opponents in early rounds, then upsetting #1 Walpole to make the finals. Wellesley knew what it would be up against in the finals vs. Westwood High, which in April topped Wellesley 16-6, and discarded its earlier tournament opponents by scores of 17-2, 16-5, and 16-2. In defending its state title, Westwood finished the year 25-0, led on Monday by senior Lindsey Diomede’s 5 goals.

The Raiders (19-5) actually took a 1-0 lead on Monday night under the lights at Babson College in the state finals on a goal by star player Alanna Dumalac, but Westwood answered with a goal of its own less than 3 minutes later, and another at the 20:19 mark for a 2-1 lead. With methodical passing, successful draws, and great hustle throughout, Westwood extended its lead to 8-1 at the half, and dominated the second half as well for a 16-1 victory.

Congrats to the Raiders for a strong season and exciting post-season run.

Wellesley with the 1-0 lead early on

 

Strong showing by Raiders fans

 

The Raiders' goal was under attack all night

 

Westwood celebrates

 

Raiders huddle at the end of game
