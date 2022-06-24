Wellesley POPS Senior Profile: Jessica Klurfeld doubly talented as clarinet player & singer

Special to The Swellesley Report courtesy of the Wellesley High School Bradford and Parents of Performing Students (POPS). This is one in a series of POPS senior profiles we’ll be publishing.

Jessica Klurfeld, a senior at Wellesley High School, is a veteran of the local music scene. With over seven years of experience in both singing and playing the clarinet for both the high school and other programs, this talented musician is one of Wellesley’s best.

Going into her senior year, Klurfeld entered her 9th year playing the clarinet and her 7th year singing in school music programs. Early in her freshman year, Klurfeld became a member of the Wind Ensemble and played in the pit orchestra for the fall musical, Spamalot. Sophomore year brought music into the spotlight as she joined the high school’s Keynote Singers.

Outside of school, she is the principal clarinet player in the Rivers Youth Symphony in Weston. This program brings together musicians from many different schools in the area and meets once a week during the year.

Klurfeld’s dedication is apparent. Max Goldenson’22, a friend who is also in the music program, said, “She does her job with no fuss, and doesn’t brag about it or anything, even though she totally has a right to.”

Klurfeld credits her teachers and idols in the music field for pushing her to the fullest in everything that she does. “My teachers have pushed me to become a better player by seeing potential in me that sometimes I haven’t seen in myself. Mr. Scott has given me music that I thought was too hard and I would never be able to play, but by the time the concert came around I was playing it perfectly,” said Klurfeld.

Reciprocally, Steven Scott, the Band teacher at the high school, has nothing but praise for the senior musician. “Jessica Klurfeld is a superb clarinetist whose preparation and musicianship are key facets to the success of the Wind Ensemble,” said Scott. “She brings so much meticulous detail and expressive nuance to her playing that sets the standard for her section and the rest of the ensemble. She has a deep knowledge of the great ensemble pieces and solo repertoire for clarinet which informs her attention to style in the work we do as an ensemble. Jessica’s can-do attitude and musical artistry are an immeasurable asset to the program.”

Through the ups and downs of the past two years, Klurfeld credits her peers and their passion for music for making her COVID-19 experience closer to normal even with the challenging circumstances that were at hand. “It was challenging last year to go to band rehearsal outdoors and feeling like you were playing by yourself because of the social distancing and the lack of reverberation. The joys are when you get past the notes and rhythms of the music and you make a connection with the music and let it move you.”

With college peeking over the horizon, Klurfeld finds no reason to forgo her love for music when entering this new world, even if it may be less intensive than her life currently. “I will continue playing the clarinet, and I hope to join a band or orchestra in college,” said Klurfeld.

Fellow musician and a cappella member Lucy Calcio ‘22 has become close friends with Klurfeld through music. When asked to describe Jessica in a few words, she used, among others, “dedicated”, “smart”, and “insanely talented”. Not many people, let alone musicians, possess all the same characteristics that Klurfeld has.

Goldenson echoed Calcio. “I would describe Jessica as committed, responsible, bright, reliable, and chill. She always does the work required of her, and she always keeps a level head. I don’t think I’ve ever heard her play a wrong note,” said Goldenson.

Klurfeld will carry fond memories of the music program long after graduation. “My most memorable music experiences at the high school have been playing in the pit orchestra for the musical because no two performances are the same, and you have to adapt to the actors on stage. That’s what makes them so special,” said Klurfeld.

Klurfeld will be attending Smith College in the fall, where she plans on double majoring in Music and Computer Science.

Article written by WHS Bradford staff: John Battaglino ’24 and Tate Bannish ’24.