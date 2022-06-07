Wellesley residents demonstrate at Town Hall against gun violence

World of Wellesley last week teamed up with the Wellesley Democratic Town Committee and the Wellesley Action Alliance on the front lawn of Town Hall for a demonstration in support of gun control and Black lives in the wake of incidents of gun violence including two mass shootings in May—one in Uvalde, Texas, which left 19 children and two teachers dead, and 17 wounded; and another in at a Buffalo, New York supermarket by an 18-year-old white man that killed ten and injured three in a predominately Black community.

print