Wellesley school news: Wellesley High grads return to Hardy; German students feast; Get your kids into consulting

Our roundup of the latest Wellesley, Mass., school news:

Wellesley High grads remember their Hardy roots

A proud Wellesley High graduate’s mom share this photo of WHS seniors returning to Hardy Elementary School on graduation day.

“The teachers there were so happy to see all the seniors, that I thought everyone should do it. Every year,” she wrote.

German students feast to end the school year

Recently at Wellesley Middle School, German students completed a unit on German, Austrian, and Swiss food specialties and eating habits, and learned how to compare their way of eating with ours. In celebration of the end of the unit (and the end of the school year), the students made a range of dishes, from Swiss fondue to Black Forest Chocolate Cake. We were also joined by one student’s German grandmother, so the students could practice speaking German with someone actually from Germany. And she brought us a delicious Linzertorte! (Shared by WMS German teacher Alex Bennett)

Yet another reminder to get your kids into consulting

Never mind STEM. Consulting seems to be where the action is based on watching Wellesley’s various board and committee meetings. The School Committee on June 14 (see Wellesley Media recording about 40 minutes in) approved spending about $19K with FutureThink to do a demographics/enrollment study (the firm did one for Wellesley Public Schools just two years ago). Assistant Superintendent for Finance and Operations Cynthia Mahr told the School Committee it had to seek out three bids but only got two—the other bidder aimed high, coming in with a bid of $78K, clearly looking to play the “Wellesley tax” game.