The Wellesley Select Board is holding office hours via Zoom on Tuesday, June 28 from 11:30am-1pm with Board Vice-Chair Lise Olney. It’s your chance to ask questions and give input on town issues and other topics.

Email Olney directly at [email protected] to schedule your 15-minute appointment.

You will receive a confirmation with the Zoom link and your appointment time.

