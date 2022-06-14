Wellesley streets keeping first responders busy

Wellesley first responders provide services at the scene of hundreds of accidents a year, and those using the town’s streets have been keeping them busy this month.

Swellesley Jr., happened upon a scene Sunday at Weston Road and Rte. 135 where a cyclist smashed into a car and flipped over the handlebars.

Separately, a driver crashed a vehicle into a utility pole on Tuesday morning at the corner of Seaver Street and Framar Road. Fortunately, no one was hurt.

The utility pole took a serious hit. It broke and careened into a driveway.

Among those on the scene was the Wellesley Municipal Light Plant, equipped with a new pole and auger. Resident Ara Nazarian, who shared photos with us, gave kudos to the MLP for its swift response.

