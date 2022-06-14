The Swellesley Report

Wellesley streets keeping first responders busy

Wellesley first responders provide services at the scene of hundreds of accidents a year, and those using the town’s streets have been keeping them busy this month.

Swellesley Jr., happened upon a scene Sunday at Weston Road and Rte. 135 where a cyclist smashed into a car and flipped over the handlebars.

Separately, a driver crashed a vehicle into a utility pole on Tuesday morning at the corner of Seaver Street and Framar Road. Fortunately, no one was hurt.

The utility pole took a serious hit. It broke and careened into a driveway.

Among those on the scene was the Wellesley Municipal Light Plant, equipped with a new pole and auger. Resident Ara Nazarian, who shared photos with us, gave kudos to the MLP for its swift response.

accident scene
Photos courtesy of Ara Nazarian

 

accident scene framar
