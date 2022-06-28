You might wanna sit down before you open that Wellesley tax bill

Remember the debt exclusions that a majority of residents voted for in December to fund construction of new Hardy and Hunnewell elementary schools? Well, you’re about to see the initial results of that decision this week in your first quarter property tax bills—a 6.8% increase.

That on top of 50% increases in water bills due to dealing with the PFAS (aka, forever chemicals) discovered in the town’s drinking water.

(Be sure to take advantage of those free concerts & movies…)

The town plans to issue an announcement later this week to try to calm everyone down.

During Monday’s Select Board meeting Executive Director Meghan Jop said “This is the first tax bill where we will start to see the increase related to the debt exclusion.” It’s based on the first round of the town’s borrowing, which Jop says thankfully was acquired at a great rate of 2.02%.

Select Board members are standing by to field residents’ calls and emails, and Chair Tom Ulfelder has encouraged his fellow board members to refresh their memories of what’s behind the increases.

Meanwhile, work is beginning on those new Hardy and Hunnewell Elementary School buildings, slated to open over the next few years.

