3-car crash at Wellesley Avenue & Clifford Street

First responders were on the scene late Thursday afternoon in the aftermath of a three-car accident at the Wellesley Avenue and Clifford Street intersection.

A Swellesley reader shared that two of the vehicles were involved in a near head-on collision, with an SUV veering off the road and into a tree. Air bags deployed. The condition of those involved in the accident was not known.

Wellesley Police issued a traffic advisory that there would be delays in the area.

