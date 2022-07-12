The Swellesley Report

Climate Change demonstrators gather in Wellesley Square

Demonstrators from Sustainable Wellesley and other individuals took to the streets (or should we say the street corners) on Monday with signs in hand, calling for awareness and action to preserve our climate. This rally took place near Wellesley Village Church, which is just down the road from the Town Hall, where protestors are more commonly seen.

The gathering, one of at least a dozen across the state, aimed to support the passage of a strong and comprehensive climate bill in the state.

Climate Change Protest

The protestors received a good amount of friendly (we think) honks from cars driving by.

 

Climate Change Protest
Getting ready to roll out the signs

 

Climate Change Protest
Protestors carefully positioned in the shade

 

