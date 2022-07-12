Climate Change demonstrators gather in Wellesley Square

Demonstrators from Sustainable Wellesley and other individuals took to the streets (or should we say the street corners) on Monday with signs in hand, calling for awareness and action to preserve our climate. This rally took place near Wellesley Village Church, which is just down the road from the Town Hall, where protestors are more commonly seen.

The gathering, one of at least a dozen across the state, aimed to support the passage of a strong and comprehensive climate bill in the state.

The protestors received a good amount of friendly (we think) honks from cars driving by.