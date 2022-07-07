Letter to the editor: Wellesley Neighbors expresses appreciation

To the editor,

Wellesley Neighbors, a nonprofit organization for seniors, would like to express its appreciation for the $500 grant it recently received from the Wellesley Hills Junior Women’s Club. Since WN serves not only Wellesley but Dover, Natick, Needham and Weston (and more), the WHJWC gift shows a charitable spirit that extends beyond Wellesley borders. The award will be used to enhance WN brochures that invite older couples and singles to enjoy “caring, connection and community” through lively speakers and social activities and the give and take of member-to-member support. For more information, call me at 781 283-0417.

Joyce Wadlington

WN Executive Director

