Path to Elm Bank Reservation in Wellesley gets paved

Neighbors of Elm Bank Reservation appreciate a new sidewalk put in place in recent weeks along Washington Street (Rte. 16) just inside the Wellesley town line between Cheney Drive and Schaller Street.

While a small segment, the previously dirt and gravel stretch wasn’t accessible during the best of weather and became even less so during snowstorms, as it is typically the one segment on that side of the road not plowed. That forces kids with sleds and others seeking access to Elm Bank to walk or run on the street.

This Wellesley Department of Public Works project is part of the town’s Complete Streets project list, designed to connect the Washington Street sidewalk to the Natick line, according to Mike Quinn, superintendent for the Park & Highway Division. We had funding to complete this small section to help connect the Schaller Street neighbor to Elm Bank. “The larger project will most likely be several years out and will need engineering and design work,” he says.

Who knows, maybe this will inspire the Department of Conservation & Recreation, which manages the property, to fill some of those big potholes along the road within the park before long.

Meanwhile, back to Complete Streets, the Wellesley DPW is finishing the installation of several missing sidewalk sections on Dover Road, between Leighton Road and Ingraham Road. “This work is presently 80% complete. The contractor will be completing the remaining work in the next couple of weeks. Now Fuller Brook path will be connected to a continuous Dover Road sidewalk between Washington Street and Ingraham Road,” Quinn says.

