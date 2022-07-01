Summer hours 2022: Wellesley Town Hall, libraries, RDF

The Town of Wellesley will follow a holiday schedule in observance of Independence Day, and all Town buildings and departments will be closed all day on Monday, July 4.
Regular business hours will resume on Tuesday, July 5.
The Recycling & Disposal Facility will be closed all day on Monday, July 4. The RDF will resume regular hours on Tuesday, July 5.
2022 Town Hall Summer Hours though Friday, September 2
Town Hall will close at noon on Fridays, which is historically a slow business day during the summer. Individual departments’ normal hours may vary. Please check www.wellesleyma.gov for details. All Town offices will be closed on Monday, July 4 in observation of Independence Day and Monday, September 5 for Labor Day.
Monday: 8am – 5pm
Tuesday: 8am – 5pm
Wednesday: 8am – 5pm
Thursday: 8am – 5pm
Friday: 8am – noon
Town Hall will close at noon on the following Fridays: July 1, July 8, July 15, July 22, 29
August 5, August 12, August 19, August 26
September 2
Residents may pay bills online or drop them in the secure drop box in front of Town Hall, along the Washington Street side of the building.
Main library‚ 530 Washington Street
Monday–Thursday, 9am-9pm
Friday, 9am-6pm
Saturday, 9am-5pm
Closed Sunday
Fells branch library, 308 Weston Road
Monday, closed
Tuesday-Friday, 10am-5pm
Closed Saturday and Sunday
Hills branch library, 210 Washington Street
Monday, closed
Tuesday, 10am-8pm
Wednesday, 10am-5pm
Thursday, 10am-8pm
Fridays, 10am-5pm
Closed Saturday and Sunday
Recycling and Disposal Facility, 169 Great Plain Avenue
Monday–Wednesday, 7am-noon
Thursday and Saturday, 7am-3:45pm
Sunday, 10am-3pm
