Summer hours 2022: Wellesley Town Hall, libraries, RDF

The Town of Wellesley will follow a holiday schedule in observance of Independence Day, and all Town buildings and departments will be closed all day on Monday, July 4.

Regular business hours will resume on Tuesday, July 5.

The Recycling & Disposal Facility will be closed all day on Monday, July 4. The RDF will resume regular hours on Tuesday, July 5.

2022 Town Hall Summer Hours though Friday, September 2

Town Hall will close at noon on Fridays, which is historically a slow business day during the summer. Individual departments’ normal hours may vary. Please check www.wellesleyma.gov for details. All Town offices will be closed on Monday, July 4 in observation of Independence Day and Monday, September 5 for Labor Day.

Monday: 8am – 5pm

Tuesday: 8am – 5pm

Wednesday: 8am – 5pm

Thursday: 8am – 5pm

Friday: 8am – noon

Town Hall will close at noon on the following Fridays: July 1, July 8, July 15, July 22, 29

August 5, August 12, August 19, August 26

September 2

Residents may pay bills online or drop them in the secure drop box in front of Town Hall, along the Washington Street side of the building.

Main library‚ 530 Washington Street

Monday–Thursday, 9am-9pm

Friday, 9am-6pm

Saturday, 9am-5pm

Closed Sunday

Fells branch library, 308 Weston Road

Monday, closed

Tuesday-Friday, 10am-5pm

Closed Saturday and Sunday

Hills branch library, 210 Washington Street

Monday, closed

Tuesday, 10am-8pm

Wednesday, 10am-5pm

Thursday, 10am-8pm

Fridays, 10am-5pm

Closed Saturday and Sunday

Recycling and Disposal Facility, 169 Great Plain Avenue

Monday–Wednesday, 7am-noon

Thursday and Saturday, 7am-3:45pm

Sunday, 10am-3pm