Wellesley confirms it’s hot, highlights cool-off spots

The Town of Wellesley has issued a heat advisory for obvious reasons, and reminds residents that they can take the edge of temps in the 90s this week by heading to Morses Pond, which is open daily with lifeguards 10am-5pm, with gates open until dusk.

You can also head to Wellesley Free Library‘s main branch at 530 Washington St. It’s open:

9am – 9pm Weekdays (though closes at 6pm on Friday)

9am – 5pm Saturday

Oh, and don’t forget to check on friends, family, and neighbors, especially those who live alone or have known health conditions.

Please send tips, photos, ideas to [email protected]