Wellesley fall sports registration round-up

Registration for several Wellesley youth sports fall programs has started or will soon. Here are a few to keep on your radar:

Wellesley United Soccer Club

Programs kicking into action this fall include in-town soccer fun for Pre-K- 3rd grade, the travel program for 4th-8th graders, and professionally-led WPL Club and Development programs. For more information and to sign up, visit wellesleysoccer.org

Wellesley Youth Basketball Association—here’s the rundown of programs offered

Wellesley Youth Baseball—Fall Ball starts the week after Labor Day. Registration will be open soon.

Wellesley Girls Softball—registration for Girls Travel Softball league is open. Registrations must be received by August 22 in order to be guaranteed a spot on the team.

Flag Football with Terrier Sports

Wellesley High School fall sports

Wellesley Middle School fall sports