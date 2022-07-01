Wellesley Neighbors civic group celebrates 10-year anniversary

Thank you to guest columnist Lucy Phillips, a member of Wellesley Neighbors, for the following post:

Wellesley Neighbors, an organization for older couples and singles, last month celebrated its ten-year anniversary, the end of winter, and the waning of COVID with dinner at Heritage of Sherborn for members of the civic-minded social group.

“We revived our annual dinner, a favorite tradition that paused two years for the pandemic,” Wellesley Neighbors president Adele Langevin said. “The dinner was a way to bring everyone together and was a gift to all our members, thanks to a grant awarded us by Needham Bank.”

Needham Bank often awards small grants to various organizations in the towns it serves. The bank’s community relations officer Erica Shom said, “We are happy to discover Wellesley Neighbors and to support its spirit of caring and connection among older adults in our area.”

The celebratory dinner drew about 60 members to the Heritage, a first-time venue for the occasion. From 5pm to 8pm, attendees filled a spacious brick patio that was set up with many tables for six, and a wine bar.

“A partly sunny day had been predicted, and fortunately we had the sunny part,” said Wellesley Neighbors executive director Joyce Wadlington. “Everyone enjoyed the food, the service, and being with so many friends again.”

Wellesley Neighbors draws members primarily from Dover, Natick, Needham, Wellesley and Weston, but is a non-exclusive group that includes members from the city of Framingham, and other nearby towns.

To receive a packet of information about Wellesley Neighbors, call Joyce at 781-283-0417.