Wellesley POPS Senior Profile: Lucy Calcio has learned from the dual passions of music and theatre

This is one in a series of POPS senior profiles we'll be publishing.

Few students can claim an ardor for performing arts as strong as Lucy Calcio’s. A member of Wellesley High School’s Class of 2022, Calcio has shone during her time in the school as both a singer and performer, being an integral part of groups including Renegade A Cappella, the Keynote Singers, and Song Sisters, and the Improv Troupe.

From a young age, Calcio loved performing, taking dance classes and dancing competitively in elementary school. In sixth grade, she started doing plays at the middle school, falling in love with theatre. By the time she started high school, she took to singing, participating in the plethora of singing groups at the high school and taking private voice lessons to improve her vocal techniques.

In her time at the high school, Calcio has participated in many plays, but the ones that stand out to her were Everyone Get Eaten by Sharks and New Works, some of her very first. “Everyone Gets Eaten By Sharks was my first speaking role as Sweet Bonnie at the high school. With this play, the cast got to participate in the METG festival, and it was such an amazing experience. New Works was a process where the Juniors cast Freshman in self-written plays. I was one of those freshman, and working closely with an upperclassman was a huge learning experience, as well as tons of fun,” said Calcio.

Outside of school, Calcio has also worked with the Wellesley Theatre Project, where she performs in many summer and winter productions. “This Summer, I was in Legally Blonde, and I got the opportunity to play one of my favorite roles, Brooke Whydham. I learn so much from WTP and have amazing friends who also love theatre,” said Calcio.

Beyond her love for performing onstage, Calcio also enjoys doing work behind the scenes, such as writing her own one-act plays. “Last year, I got an honorable mention in the Sherwood Collins Playwriting competition for a one act [play] I wrote called A Dating History,” said Calcio. “I also won the Massachusetts Educational Theatre Guild All-Star Actor Award in my sophomore year.”

With all this success, Calcio is tremendously thankful for the teachers that enabled her on the way. “Ms. Sullivan has been an amazing teacher and guide as I have navigated theatre in high school. I have also learned so much in my a cappella group, in acting class with my fellow Acting 4 Intensives, and from my other Improv leaders. Finally, I have been blessed to participate in our wonderful choral department under Dr. McDonald all 4 years of high school,” said Calcio.

On a personal level, Calcio has also learned invaluable lessons from performance, experiencing both the thrills and challenges that it has to offer. “Performing arts has taught me how to take risks and be vulnerable,” said Calcio. “You put all of yourself into a song, monologue, or scene, and a lot of times you have to deal with not getting chosen. Being vulnerable onstage as I try to make the audience laugh in Improv Troupe or audition for a solo in a cappella has made me grow so much as not only a performer but a person. I have gained confidence and learned how to view rejection as not a failure, but as an opportunity for something else.”

As college approaches for Calcio, so does an abundance of new opportunities. Although Calcio does not plan on pursuing a theatre degree in college, she hopes to continue her passion for performing arts however she can. “Theatre and performance is something I would never want to give up. I plan to audition for college a cappella groups, one acts, choirs, and to keep theatre in my life,” said Calcio.

Article written by WHS Bradford staff: William Liu ‘24, Tate Bannish ‘24, John Battaglino ‘24.