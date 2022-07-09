Wellesley students performing in Weston Drama Workshop’s July productions

The nonprofit Weston Drama Workshop will stage six productions this month at Regis College, featuring four Wellesley residents among participants entering Grade 5 through age 23.

The outfit’s younger ensemble will perform two productions: Tuck Everlasting, a musical based on the novel by Natalie Babbitt, and Gooney Bird Greene and Her True Life Adventures, based on the book by Lois Lowry. Among the young actors performing in these two productions are Wellesley residents Nolan Morton (Jesse Tuck in Tuck Everlasting) and Chase Laurano (Malcolm in Gooney Bird Greene).

The program’s older ensemble, ages 14-23, will perform two main stage musicals and two black box plays. Something Rotten!, Young Frankenstein, Indecent, and Six Characters in Search of an Author are on the schedule. Among the performers are Wellesley’s Elizabeth Barrett (Ensemble in Young Frankenstein) and Molly Hughes (Tasha in Young Frankenstein).

Tickets are available online, and questions can be directed to the box office at 781-768-7070. All performances are held at Regis College’s air-conditioned Fine Arts Center.

The performance schedule:

Tuck Everlasting : Saturday, July 23 at 10:30am; Monday, July 25 at 7:00pm; Tuesday, July 26 at 7:00pm; Thursday, July 28 at 10:30am; Saturday, July 30 at 10:30am.

: Saturday, July 23 at 10:30am; Monday, July 25 at 7:00pm; Tuesday, July 26 at 7:00pm; Thursday, July 28 at 10:30am; Saturday, July 30 at 10:30am. Gooney Bird Greene and Her True Life Adventures : Sunday, July 17 at 10:30am; Friday, July 22 at 5:00pm; Sunday, July 24 at 10:30am; Tuesday, July 26 at 10:30am; Wednesday, July 27 at 5:00pm.

: Sunday, July 17 at 10:30am; Friday, July 22 at 5:00pm; Sunday, July 24 at 10:30am; Tuesday, July 26 at 10:30am; Wednesday, July 27 at 5:00pm. Something Rotten: Friday, July 22 at 8:00pm; Saturday, July 23 at 2:00pm; Sunday, July 24 at 7:00pm; Thursday, July 28 at 8:00pm; Saturday, July 30 at 8:00pm.

Friday, July 22 at 8:00pm; Saturday, July 23 at 2:00pm; Sunday, July 24 at 7:00pm; Thursday, July 28 at 8:00pm; Saturday, July 30 at 8:00pm. Young Frankenstein: Thursday, July 21 at 8:00pm; Saturday, July 23 at 8:00pm; Sunday, July 24 at 2:00pm; Friday, July 29 at 8:00pm; Saturday, July 30 at 2:00pm.

Thursday, July 21 at 8:00pm; Saturday, July 23 at 8:00pm; Sunday, July 24 at 2:00pm; Friday, July 29 at 8:00pm; Saturday, July 30 at 2:00pm. Indecent: Friday, July 22 at 7:00pm; Saturday, July 23 at 2:30pm; Sunday, July 24 at 2:00pm; Wednesday, July 27 at 9:00pm; Thursday, July 28 at 7:00pm; Saturday, July 30 at 5:30pm.

Friday, July 22 at 7:00pm; Saturday, July 23 at 2:30pm; Sunday, July 24 at 2:00pm; Wednesday, July 27 at 9:00pm; Thursday, July 28 at 7:00pm; Saturday, July 30 at 5:30pm. Six Characters in Search of an Author: Thursday, July 21 at 7:00pm; Saturday, July 23 at 7:30pm; Sunday, July 24 at 7:00pm; Tuesday, July 26 at 7:30pm; Friday, July 29 at 7:00pm; Saturday, July 30 at 1:00pm.