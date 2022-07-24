Wellesley summer art round-up

A few arts-related exhibits going on in Wellesley this month:

Photographer Judy Brown is showing her exhibit, Farm Animals in Forever Homes, at the Wellesley Free Library through July. The images in this exhibit are selected from the seven years she spent photographing Boston-area farm animals with the goal of showing their personalities and human-like qualities. She says in her artist’s statement, “This time has enriched my understanding of these animals and heightened my awareness of the cruelty with which farm animals are treated by the food industry.”

Judy Brown follows her career as Professor of Physics at Wellesley College and Research Scientist at the MIT Media Lab with a combination of her long-time passions for animals and photography.

Page Waterman Gallery‘s current featured artist is American Modern Impressionist John Colette (1941-1977). Born in Boston, his interest in art began in early childhood when he discovered the fun and excitement of drawing and painting. Also a talented musician, Colette was accepted as a music major at Boston University, where he also continued to paint, selling his work through galleries in Boston and Philadelphia.

Colette’s work is well-known in the United States and abroad and is included in many private, corporate, and public collections.

“Blue,” an exhibit featuring paintings, photographs, prints, and sculptures, runs through September 24 at the Beth Urdang Gallery, 15 Central Street. Artists include Joshua Jensen-Nagle, known for his evocative large-scale photographs of dreamy aerial beaches, expansive ski scenes, romantic European vistas, and dramatic old-world interiors; JP Terlizzi’s photographs that draw on the the notion of home; and paintings by Carolyn Reynolds, Shawn Dulaney, Michael Abrams, and more.