Coffee with Congressman Auchincloss on August 16th

Have coffee and chat with Congressman Jake Auchincloss in Wellesley on Tuesday, August 16, 10am-11am.

Auchincloss represents Wellesley in the Fourth Congressional District. He and his staff are holding series of local gatherings with residents to share information and answer questions.

The coffee hour is free and open to all. Advance sign up is required using this form. The Congressman’s office will send a confirmation email to all attendees with the name and address of the event location, just before the event.

For questions, please contact Congressman Auchincloss’s office at 617-332-3333.

Auchincloss most recently visited Wellesley earlier this month, when he attended a short walking tour of Wellesley Square to learn about the changing landscape and challenges of the “downtown” shopping district.