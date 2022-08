Cyclists raised a combined tens of millions of dollars for cancer research by taking part in the annual Pan-Mass Challenge this past steamy weekend. Many cyclists started and finished their rides in Wellesley at Babson College, and this included lots of Wellesley residents.

Congrats to all of the cyclists, and thank you to the many volunteers who made things run smoothly.

