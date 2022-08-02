In remembrance: Wellesley’s Rosalind Kaplan

Rosalind F. Kaplan, age 82, of Wellesley passed away peacefully in the company of family on July 31 after a long and courageous battle with both cancer and kidney disease.

Roz was born in Bennington, VT on April 25, 1940 to George and Nesbith (Perlman) Fienberg. She leaves behind her husband Mark Kaplan with whom she shared 60 years of marriage; her three children Sharyn Chabot of Foxboro, Allison Romantz of Sharon and Joel Kaplan of Chevy Chase,MD; her daughter-in-law Laura Cox Kaplan, her sister-in-law Adele Kaplan of Needham and her seven grandchildren –Jessica, Jordan and Ariana Chabot, Alex and Ellie Romantz, and Ben and Lane Kaplan: also many other relatives and good friends.

Roz worked in various administrative capacities at Boston College Law School where she was the Manager of the Law Review Publications for many years. She also taught English as a Second Language at the Harvard School of Continuing Education, at Bunker Hill Community College and in Israel on several occasions.

Roz was active in helping “refuseniks” escape from the Soviet Union and settle in the U.S. in the late 1980’s and throughout the 1990’s and served for many years on the Board of Action for Soviet Jewry (now Action for Post-Soviet Jewry).

Roz’s funeral will be held at Temple Beth Elohim in Wellesley on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 2:30 PM with burial to follow at Beit Olam Cemetery in Wayland.

Shiva will be held at the home of Allison Romantz, 45 Horizons Road in Sharon on Wednesday from 7:00-9:00 PM and on Thursday, August 4 from 2:00-4:00 PM and 7:00-9:00 PM: also on Friday, August 5 from 2:00-4:00 PM at the home of Mark Kaplan, 75 Grove Street, Apt. 326 in Wellesley.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Roz’s memory may be made to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute in Boston, the Brigham &Women’s Faulkner Hospital in Jamaica Plain and Action for Post-Soviet Jewry(1430 Main Street, Waltham MA 02451).

