Storm got scary & messy in Wellesley

Lightning apparently struck a car at a Wellesley home on Weston Road on Friday during the late afternoon storm. Boston 25 News had a report.

First responders in town were also kept busy by flooding on Weston Road and elsewhere across the town.

FYI Rain has flooded many streets in town. Use caution if you are out. pic.twitter.com/W1H8TzMgP2 — Wellesley Police (@WellesleyPolice) August 26, 2022

Lighting also set a tree on fire at Elm Bank Reservation.

The Dover Fire Department currently putting out a tree fire at Elm Bank on the Wellesley line. Tree apparently hit by lightning. pic.twitter.com/UhbxDaXcQC — Wellesley Police (@WellesleyPolice) August 26, 2022

Please send tips, photos, ideas to theswellesleyreport@gmail.com