Storm got scary & messy in Wellesley

Lightning apparently struck a car at a Wellesley home on Weston Road on Friday during the late afternoon storm. Boston 25 News had a report.

First responders in town were also kept busy by flooding on Weston Road and elsewhere across the town.

Lighting also set a tree on fire at Elm Bank Reservation.

