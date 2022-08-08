The League of Women Voters of Wellesley has shared the following information about upcoming political debates & forums, the last two of which on the list it is co-sponsoring.

Democratic Primary Secretary of State Debate

Date: August 8, 2022

Time: 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Location: WBUR Studio 2, 890 Commonwealth Ave., Boston, MA

Moderator: Tiziana Dearing, WBUR

Candidates: William Galvin, Tanisha Sullivan

Democratic Primary Attorney General Debate

Date: August 10, 2022

Time: 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Location: WBUR CitySpace, 890 Commonwealth Ave., Boston, MA

Moderators: Tiziana Dearing, WBUR and Sharman Sacchetti, WCVB

Candidates: Andrea Campbell, Shannon Liss-Riordan, Quentin Palfrey

General Public Event Registration

Republican Primary Lieutenant Governor Debate

Date: August 15, 2022

Time: 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Location: WBUR CitySpace, 890 Commonwealth Ave., Boston, MA

Moderators: Steve Brown, Darryl C. Murphy, WBUR and Sharman Sacchetti, WCVB

Candidates: Leah Cole Allen, Kate Campanale

General Public Event Registration

Democratic Primary Lieutenant Governor Debate

Date: August 16, 2022

Time: 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Location: WBUR CitySpace, 890 Commonwealth Ave., Boston, MA

Moderators: Steve Brown, WBUR; Sharman Sacchetti, WCVB; and Taylor Dolven, The Boston Globe

Candidates: Kim Driscoll, Tami Gouveia, Eric Lesser

General Public Event Registration

Norfolk Co Commissioner Democratic Primary candidate forum (livestreamed on the Needham Channel)

Date: Aug. 24

Time: 4pm

Candidates: Peter Collins, Paul Yorkis.

Governor’s Council District 3 Democratic Primary Candidate Forum. Recorded by NewTV.org for later viewing/sharing with WMedia

Date: Aug. 25

Time: 6PM

Candidates: Marilyn Petitto Devaney, Mara Dolan

To view: Check wellesleymedia.org and LWVWellesley.org for a link to NewTV’s vimeo recording

Sometime in September or October, the League of Women Voters of Wellesley will cosponsor two more forums:

County Commissioner candidate forum between the winner of the Dem primary and Independent, Matt Sheehan. There is no Republican candidate.

candidate forum between the winner of the Dem primary and Independent, Matt Sheehan. There is no Republican candidate. US House of Representatives Congressional District 5 (Wellesley precincts A,B,C,D,G,and H) candidate forum, Katherine Clark and Caroline Colarusso