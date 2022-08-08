The League of Women Voters of Wellesley has shared the following information about upcoming political debates & forums, the last two of which on the list it is co-sponsoring.
Democratic Primary Secretary of State Debate
Date: August 8, 2022
Time: 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Location: WBUR Studio 2, 890 Commonwealth Ave., Boston, MA
Moderator: Tiziana Dearing, WBUR
Candidates: William Galvin, Tanisha Sullivan
Democratic Primary Attorney General Debate
Date: August 10, 2022
Time: 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Location: WBUR CitySpace, 890 Commonwealth Ave., Boston, MA
Moderators: Tiziana Dearing, WBUR and Sharman Sacchetti, WCVB
Candidates: Andrea Campbell, Shannon Liss-Riordan, Quentin Palfrey
General Public Event Registration
Republican Primary Lieutenant Governor Debate
Date: August 15, 2022
Time: 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Location: WBUR CitySpace, 890 Commonwealth Ave., Boston, MA
Moderators: Steve Brown, Darryl C. Murphy, WBUR and Sharman Sacchetti, WCVB
Candidates: Leah Cole Allen, Kate Campanale
General Public Event Registration
Democratic Primary Lieutenant Governor Debate
Date: August 16, 2022
Time: 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Location: WBUR CitySpace, 890 Commonwealth Ave., Boston, MA
Moderators: Steve Brown, WBUR; Sharman Sacchetti, WCVB; and Taylor Dolven, The Boston Globe
Candidates: Kim Driscoll, Tami Gouveia, Eric Lesser
General Public Event Registration
Norfolk Co Commissioner Democratic Primary candidate forum (livestreamed on the Needham Channel)
Date: Aug. 24
Time: 4pm
Candidates: Peter Collins, Paul Yorkis.
Governor’s Council District 3 Democratic Primary Candidate Forum. Recorded by NewTV.org for later viewing/sharing with WMedia
Date: Aug. 25
Time: 6PM
Candidates: Marilyn Petitto Devaney, Mara Dolan
To view: Check wellesleymedia.org and LWVWellesley.org for a link to NewTV’s vimeo recording
Sometime in September or October, the League of Women Voters of Wellesley will cosponsor two more forums:
- County Commissioner candidate forum between the winner of the Dem primary and Independent, Matt Sheehan. There is no Republican candidate.
- US House of Representatives Congressional District 5 (Wellesley precincts A,B,C,D,G,and H) candidate forum, Katherine Clark and Caroline Colarusso
