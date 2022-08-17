Wellesley Business Buzz: YogaSix is back; Call them Pressed; Chamber to connect in Linden Square; Room for 1 more realtor

The latest Wellesley, Mass., business news:

YogaSix is back

YogaSix, which in early 2020 planned to move into the wellness strip of Linden Square alongside the likes of Club Pilates, ended its plans later that year in light of the COVID-19 pandemic’s rise.

But now we see that YogaSix is ready to give Linden Square and Wellesley another go, squeezing in between Club Pilates and Luxotic Nails.

It’s a new team bringing YogaSix to Wellesley. Construction will start any day now, and if all goes well (supply chains…), the studio could be open as soon as late fall.

Call them Pressed

If you haven’t noticed, Pressed Juicery, which has had a location in Linden Square since 2017, has dropped the “Juicery” from its name. Call them Pressed now, as the newish signs say.

The company actually rebranded about a year ago, but it can take time for signs to catch up.

Not that the business isn’t still pumping out juice. But the name change signals that they sell other plant-based stuff too, including smoothies and freezes.

The company emphasizes in its marketing material all the good it is doing for the world, reducing its use of bad plastic and working plenty of imperfect fruits and vegetables into its mix.

Charles River Regional Chamber to connect over coffee in Linden Square

Coffee Connect at Linden Square

Tues. Aug 23, 9-10 a.m. (rain date: Wed. Aug. 24)

Linden Square

180 Linden Street, Wellesley

Free, open to members & non-members

Coffee and light refreshments will be provided by the chamber’s hosts at Linden Square. Please RSVP in advance to help the hosts plan.

Room for 1 more realtor

We noticed a sign for a realtor called Crest City Capital located where else, but Crest Road. The office is in the former home of, among other things, the Wellesley Townsman.