Wellesley charity roundup: Wellesley natives running Falmouth race for Ellie Fund; Julie Fund Dog Jog

The latest Wellesley, Mass., charity news:

Wellesley natives running Falmouth race for Ellie Fund

A group of childhood friends from Wellesley scattered across different colleges will reunite to run the 50th Anniversary Falmouth Road Race on Aug. 21.

Ben Wohl (University of Colorado Boulder), Darrald Webb (IE University -Madrid), Jack Grosso (Providence College) and Brett Fontana (University of Massachusetts, Boston)—all 2018 Wellesley High grads—will join forces to run and raise funds for Needham-based breast cancer charity Ellie Fund.

Webb shared that his grandmother, who recently passed from colon cancer, had been a breast cancer survivor. “The struggle of a cancer diagnosis is very well known to my family,” said Webb, whose mom Pam has volunteered for years through Wellesley Service League to deliver meals to Ellie Fund patients.

The four Wellesley friends, who also stay in touch through their handyman business dubbed Wellesley Odd Job Services, plan to run the 7-mile Falmouth course wearing pink Ellie Fund jerseys. Their goal is to raise more than $2,250.

Julie Fund Dog Jog on tap

The Julie Fund for Women’s Cancers is hosting a Dog Jog community event on Sunday, Sept. 18 from 10-12pm to raise awareness and funds for education, research, and support around women’s cancers. The event will start at Wellesley High School at 50 Rice St., and participants will take a walk through the community (two routes are available). The National Charity League is providing our cadre of volunteers, and police will be on hand for traffic control. A $25 donation is suggested.