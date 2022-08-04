Wellesley Council on Aging still searching for a director

Less than two weeks after the Council on Aging Board made its selection for a new director of senior services on the heels of a public interview process, the seniors group is once again on the lookout for a leader. The two parties couldn’t come to a contract agreement.

The Wellesley Council on Aging Board had chosen Robert Connors, pending negotiation of compensation and benefits. He was to have replaced Heather Munroe, who left in April after a little more than two years on the job (the 2021 annual town report listed her salary at about $95K).

Connors had been chosen over another finalist, Elaine Eliopoulos. The Council on Aging received more than 40 applications for the job posting, held four executive sessions to process that information, and whittled down finalists from six to two.

