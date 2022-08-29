The Swellesley Report

More than you really want to know about Wellesley, Mass.

Wellesley historical lectures return to being in person

by Leave a Comment

The Wellesley Historical Society’s lecture series returns to being held in person this fall, with events planned for both September and November.

  • The Life of Isaac Sprague IV: Wellesley’s Audubon. Dr. Robert Savage, a retired surgeon and local art historian, will discuss the life of Wellesley resident Isaac Sprague IV. Sprague was a nineteenth century artist and naturalist who worked closely with John James Audubon and Asa Gray, as well as some of the most famous writers of his day. Sunday, Sept. 18, 2-3pm.
  • An afternoon with Susan B. Anthony. Jessa Piaia will portray Susan B. Anthony, generally considered the driving force behind the women’s suffrage movement in America. Sunday, Nov. 13, 2-3pm.

The Wellesley Historical Society events will be held in person at Wellesley Free Library, 530 Washington St.

The events are free and refreshments will be served.

print

Leave a Reply

You have to agree to the comment policy.

Linden Square, Wellesley
Wellesley United Soccer
Wonderful Wellesley
Deland, Gibson Insurance, Wellesley
  • support swellesley
  • swellesley reach ad