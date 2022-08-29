Wellesley historical lectures return to being in person

The Wellesley Historical Society’s lecture series returns to being held in person this fall, with events planned for both September and November.

The Life of Isaac Sprague IV: Wellesley’s Audubon. Dr. Robert Savage, a retired surgeon and local art historian, will discuss the life of Wellesley resident Isaac Sprague IV . Sprague was a nineteenth century artist and naturalist who worked closely with John James Audubon and Asa Gray, as well as some of the most famous writers of his day. Sunday, Sept. 18, 2-3pm.

An afternoon with Susan B. Anthony. Jessa Piaia will portray Susan B. Anthony, generally considered the driving force behind the women's suffrage movement in America. Sunday, Nov. 13, 2-3pm.

The Wellesley Historical Society events will be held in person at Wellesley Free Library, 530 Washington St.

The events are free and refreshments will be served.