Wellesley legal notice—2022 Special Town Meeting

Town of Wellesley

2022 Special Town Meeting

The Select Board will convene a Special Town Meeting on Monday, October 24, 2022, at 7:00 P.M at the Wellesley Middle School Auditorium, 50 Kingsbury Street, or via the Zoom Digital Platform. The Warrant for the Special Town Meeting will close at 12:00 pm on Friday, August 19, 2022.

Any person desiring to have an article included in the Warrant for the Special Town Meeting shall submit a petition signed by not less than one hundred (100) registered voters of the Town. Any such petition shall be submitted to the Town Clerk for signature verification.

After being signed by the Select Board, the full text of the Special Town Meeting Warrant will be available from the Select Board Office located at 525 Washington Street, Wellesley, MA and on the Town’s website (www.wellesleyma.gov).

Motions to be offered to the Special Town Meeting must be submitted digitally to the Select Board Office at sel@wellesleyma.gov by 5:00 pm on Friday, September 30, 2022.

WELLESLEY SELECT BOARD