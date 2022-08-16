Wellesley Media now has somewhere to put its high-def programming

Wellesley Media has announced a new high definition TV channel—2139—for Verizon cable TV subscribers

Wellesley Media has been broadcasting high definition programming for a few years but Comcast and Verizon have not provided a high-def TV channel for Wellesley cable subscribers. Verizon has agreed to deliver the high-def channel under the current 5-year contract, and Wellesley Media is hoping Comcast will follow suit.

Check the TV guide at Wellesley Media for program information, which consists of sports, government meetings, and other community events.

