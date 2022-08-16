Wellesley Police log: Crash, then OUI charge; the case of the missing Lululemon fanny pack; $17,750 earrings, Chanel bag, hard drive all gone

The Wellesley, Mass., police log for the period of July 28-Aug. 5, 2022:

Arrests

On July 28, 2022 at 7:45 a.m. Officer Cunningham took a male party into custody for a section 35 order that had been issued by the Dedham District Court. The male party was transported from the Essex County Sheriff’s Office and transported to Dedham District Court.

On July 29, 2022 at 5:33 p.m. Officer DeBernardi responded to a motor vehicle crash just west of Worcester Street at Overbrook Road. The Natick Police also responded to assist. A red Toyota pickup truck that had been involved in the crash left the scene and turned onto Byron Road in Natick. Officer DeBernardi spoke with the male operator of the Toyota pickup truck, and immediately detected a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from his person. Officer DeBernardi also noticed that the operator’s eyes were bloodshot and glassy. He appeared to be unsteady on his feet and as he spoke his speech was slurred and he indicated he had consumed some alcohol earlier in the day. The driver agreed to take some reasonable tests of balance and coordination to determine if he could safely operate a motor vehicle. He was unable to successfully pass these tests. He was taken into custody, transported to the station, booked in the usual manner, afforded all rights and later released on personal recognizance.

On July 30, 2022 at 5:12 p.m. Officer Scopa was conducting traffic enforcement on Worcester Street when he observed a vehicle that had smoke billowing from the exhaust. A query of the registration showed that the registration plates attached to the gray Subaru belonged to Chevrolet Caprice. Officer Scopa stopped the vehicle and spoke with the operator, and requested his driver’s license. A query of his license showed an active warrant issued by Wrentham District Court for motor vehicle offenses. He was taken into custody, transported to the station, booked in the usual manner, afforded all right and was later released on personal recognizance.

Incidents

On July 25, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. an officer spoke with a female reporting party from William Street who stated she lost a pair of diamond earrings valued at $17,500. She last saw them on July 17th and has not been able to find them since. She does not believe they were stolen but stated only she and her husband had been in her residence during the time period they went missing.

On July 26, 2022 at 7:20 a.m. an officer was dispatched to a coffee shop on Washington Street for a report of a male party causing a disturbance. A male party approached the officer and asked if he could be taken to the hospital because he seeing and hearing things that were not there. He was transported to the hospital by the paramedics.

On July 26, 2022 at 10:10 a.m. an officer spoke with a female reporting party regarding check fraud. She stated she had written a check on February 20, 2022 in the amount of $361.00 and it had been cashed in the amount of $8,690.17 to a different payee. There are no suspects at this time.

On July 26, 2022 at 11:36 a.m. an officer spoke with a female party regarding a fraudulent charge on her credit card. She stated that a charge of $595.00 for a table was on her credit card and she did not order a table or receive a table. She provided the officer with the shipment tracking number. The officer went to the post office and was advised the package was delivered to the reporting party’s address on May 25, 2022.

On July 26, 2022 at 10:59 p.m. officers were dispatched to the area of Oakland Street and MassBay Community College for a report of a dispute between the driver and another passenger in the vehicle she was in. The officers spoke with the reporting party and the driver who both stated that the male passenger was upset that the driver would not drive him to Marlborough and struck the driver and fled from the vehicle when the reporting party called 911. The male passenger took the driver’s cell phone with him when he fled from the car. Officers checked the area and were unable to locate the male party. He will be summonsed to Dedham District Court for Assault and Battery and Larceny Under $1,200.

On July 28, 2022 at 11:10 an officer spoke to a reporting party regarding a cellular phone that was purchased using their personal information. The reporting party received a phone call from SmartPay Leasing regarding an iPhone 12 Pro that was purchased. The reporting party advised SmartPay she did not purchase the phone and they requested that she file a police report and to contact Orion Capital Solutions to file a fraud claim. The reporting party has also notified the credit reporting bureaus and placed a credit freeze on her accounts.

On July 27, 2022 at 4:05 p.m. an officer spoke with a female party who stated that sometime between 9:30 a.m. and 10:15 a.m. her Lululemon fanny pack was taken from a shelf at a summer camp program. She stated an email was forwarded to the parents of the children in the camp class but

nobody had come forward yet to indicate they had taken the fanny pack. On July 28 th the officer went to the summer camp program to speak with an employee at which time he was informed the reporting party had advised him that the fanny pack had been returned to her and adult had mistakenly taken it when picking up their own personal belongings.

On July 29, 2022 at 1:22 p.m. officers responded with Animal Control Officer Smith to a parking lot on Worcester Street for a dog that had been in a vehicle for several hours. The temperature was in the 90’s on July 29th and even with the windows rolled down the interior temperature of the vehicle was 115 degrees. The officers located the dog owner inside of a business. He thought the dog would be okay in the vehicle with the windows rolled down while he was working. He was provided with some educational material on how quickly the interior of vehicles can heat up and how that can be harmful to pets.

On July 29, 2022 at 2:30 p.m. an officer spoke with a resident about items that went missing from her residence while she was traveling overseas. The reporting party indicated that a Chanel bag was taken, a large amount of jewelry was taken from a safe and an antique silver tea set. There had been forced entry into her bedroom. The officer spoke with a family member of the victim who stated it was likely another family member may be responsible and that this other family member had been taking advantage of the victim. On July 30th the officer spoke with the reporting party who indicated she no longer wished to have the missing items investigated.

On August 1, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. an officer was dispatched to the Hardy Elementary School for a report of vandalism. There were some letters/number characters that were not legible and did not appear to spell anything in particular on rear wall of the building. The reporting party stated that the images were not there on July 28th . There are no suspects.

On August 1, 2022 at 5:43 p.m. an officer spoke with a female reporting party regarding a missing hard drive. The reporting party stated she purchased a new computer in May and had the hard drive removed from the old computer at that time. She stated she had been storing it in a drawer in her kitchen until she could destroy it so her personal information could not be retrieved from it. She believes that last time she saw it in the drawer was sometime between July 23 rd and July 29th . She stated she had placed a freeze on her credit as a precaution.

On August 2, 2022 at 5:13 p.m. officers were dispatched to the Whole Foods parking lot for a dispute between two male parties. The two male parties got into an argument after one party was attempting to back his vehicle out of a space and the other party drove around him. The individual that was backing out of the space then parked near the other vehicle, approached the vehicle and began yelling at the driver. He was advised that while he may have been upset the other driver didn’t let him back out he should not have approached him and he indicated he understood.

On August 4, 2022 at 6:45 p.m. an officer spoke to a female reporting party regarding check fraud. The reporting party stated that a check and been stolen from the mail, altered and cashed. The original check was in the amount of $230 and had been changed to $4,225. She further stated that on July 27th she noticed a debit from her checking account in the amount of $2,710.16. The recipient of the funds was General Holding, which is a collection agency. She contacted them and they stated it was likely payment for an apartment rental but they could not provide any additional information. The incident is under investigation.

On August 5, 2022 at 8:00 p.m. an officer responded to a call for a confused elderly male party who was speaking with employees of a store in the Wellesley Hills area. Officers spoke with the male party and determined that he suffers from memory issues and resides in Westwood. They were able to contact a family member and then drove the male party home.