Wellesley readies for Pan-Mass Challenge 2022

On Aug.6 and 7 cyclists from Wellesley and well beyond will embark on rides ranging from 25 to 210 miles for the Pan-Mass Challenge. The annual PMC raises money for research at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, and is the highest grossing athletic fund raising event in the country.

The Pan-Mass Challenge has 16 official routes, including seven that start in Wellesley at Babson College. The routes are supported by volunteers who run water stations, hand out food to riders, and check participants in at the start. This weekend the PMC will boast 6,800 riders and 3,000 volunteers, and has currently raised just over $35 million, with a goal of raising $66 million total.

This is a big step up from the original ride, which had only 36 riders and 10 volunteers. Even with those small numbers, the event was able to raise $10,200 for Dana-Farber. This initial event was organized by Wellesley’s Billy Starr, who was inspired to start the PMC after he lost his mother to cancer. He continues to organize and head the PMC.

Like Starr, many cyclists either ride because they have had cancer, or because of a loved one who has battled the disease. Stephen Keep, a participant from Wellesley, shared his inspiration. “I’ve been biking a bit for the last couple years and with the passing of a close friend last year thought it was a good moment to give it a go,” he said. The preparation for the event has given Keep an opportunity to get to know the nice rural routes in neighboring towns, and he said that the training has been enjoyable.

When it comes to the importance of donations, Keep said that “100% goes to Dana Farber, and living around here we all have examples of their amazing work.”

If you would like to support Keep or any other rider, their pages are available for direct donation.

These Wellesley residents are listed as participants:

Laurel Archibald

Kyle Bettigole

Ian Blasco

Moe Blaustein

Jesse Boehm

Brian Bowser

Angela Braman

Grant Brown

Jeff Carney

John Carney

Kevin Clark

Jarrett Collins

Louis Corticelli

Jerry Coughlan

Stephanie Coughlan

Dan Cullaty

Katharine Cunningham

James DeCaprio

Bonni DiMatteo

Justin DiMatteo

Bob Dolan

Paul Enderle

Jonathan Ettinger

Wendy Fischman

Thomas Goemaat

Richard Green

Eunice Groark

Barbara Gross

Christopher Harding

Craig Hartigan

Susan Hartigan

Wendy Horn

Lisa Hughes

Robert Ix

Robbie Ix

Sara Johnson

Hugh Johnston

Lori Johnston

Ken Jones

Stephen Keep

Enrique Laso

Paul Laviolette

Stephen Leonard

Yamini Levitzky

Mark Lorion

Brandon M Sullivan

Katherine Macdonald

Kevin Macdonald

Glen Magpiong

Patricia Mallett

Bill Maynard

Julie Moore

Mike Mordas

Patricia Mordas

Gerard Mulrooney

Matthew Olton

Laura Olton

Ian ONeal

John Power

Patti Quigley

Roger Randall

Kate Roosevelt

Stephen Rosen

Grant Rosen

Thomas Rosenbloom

Eric Scharmer

Alex Silberman

Benjamin Smith

George Stathis

Garrick Stewart

Katie Stewart

Collin Sullivan

Andrew Wagner

Benjamin Wagner

Andrew Ward

Laura Wilkins

Nancy Williamson

Please send tips, photos, ideas to theswellesleyreport@gmail.com