The Select Board is holding office hours via Zoom on Aug. 8. Ask questions and give input on Town issues and other topics.

Select Board Member Beth Sullivan Woods will be available on Monday, Aug. 8 from 9-10:30am online. Email Beth directly at bsullivanwoods@wellesleyma.gov to schedule your 15-minute appointment.

You will receive a confirmation with the Zoom link for your appointment.

Please send tips, photos, ideas to theswellesleyreport@gmail.com