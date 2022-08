The Wellesley Society of Artists presents its “Fall into Art” exhibition at the Weston Public Library (87 School St., Weston), Sept. 1-30, featuring the paintings from 30-plus members of the society.

The exhibition is judged by artist Cindy Crimmin.

The Opening Awards Reception will be held at the Weston Public Library on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, from 6:30-8pm.