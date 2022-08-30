Wellesley sports news: Kuong wins women’s senior amateur golf title—again; Barefoot soccer returns; Wellesley High seeks assistant XC coaches; Ex-Wellesley resident playing pro lax

Our roundup of the latest Wellesley, Mass., sports news:

Kuong wins women’s senior amateur golf title—again

Congrats to Wellesley’s Pam Kuong on winning the Massachusetts Women’s Senior Amateur Championship golf title for the third straight time (there was no 2021 tourney).

According to Mass Golf, the Charles River Country Club member won by three strokes, with rounds of 75 and 73 at the Shaker Hills Country Club in Harvard, Mass.

Kuong led most of the way, but said she surprised herself by having such a strong showing in the wake of two knee replacements and the challenges of a new job (a longtime Bank of America executive, she moved to Santander Bank earlier this year). “I haven’t been playing as much, so this is unexpected I would say,” Kuong said, according to Mass Golf.

A versatile athlete, Kuong played soccer and softball as well as swam at Wellesley High School, and continued as a three-sport athlete in college. She’s gone on to teach many kids to swim as a coach as well. And now her golf accomplishments speak for themselves.

Pam Kuong with the trophy (Photo by David Colt, Golf Photographer)

Barefoot soccer returns

The annual round-the-clock barefoot soccer event, which raises funds that support a group fighting the spread of AIDS in Africa, sort of snuck up on us this year. Guess that’s what happens when players go barefoot on the grass. But we came across it late on Friday night on the way home from another event.

Wellesley High seeks assistant XC coaches

Wellesley High School Athletic Director John Brown says the school is looking for assistant boys and girls cross country coaches this fall.

Ex-Wellesley resident playing pro lax

Congrats to Zach Geddes, formerly of Wellesley, for being selected by the defending champion Chaos Lacrosse Club in the first round of the Premiere Lacrosse League draft this past May.

The All-American midfielder played collegiately at Georgetown University. Before that, he played club lacrosse and at private school.

While not playing lacrosse, Geddes is now working in the private equity field.

Geddes’ team, Chaos, is next scheduled to play at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough on Sept. 3

