Wellesley voters have options for Sept. 6 State Primary Election

Vote by Mail

Vote by Mail ballots are still available, but you must return your application no later than Monday Aug. 29, 2022 at 5pm (you may have already received an application by mail). Applications may be returned via email at Elections@WellesleyMA.gov, via the Town Hall Drop Box or via US Mail to 525 Washington St., Wellesley, MA 02482.

Vote Early In-Person

In-Person Early Voting will be at Town Hall, Saturday Aug. 27, 2022 through Friday Sept. 2, 2022.

Saturday Aug. 27 – 9am-5pm

Sunday Aug. 28 – 10am-2pm

Monday Aug. 29 through Friday, Sept. 2 – 8am-5pm

Extended hours – Thursday, Sept. 1 – 5p-8pm

Election Day – Vote at the Polls!

Polls will be open 7am-8pm on Tuesday, Sept. 6

To learn who is on the ballot, go to the State Elections website.

For more information, go to the Wellesley Website or email Elections@WellesleyMA.gov.

