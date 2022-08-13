Wellesley water main breaks, floods road

The Wellesley Department of Public Works and Police Department had a busy Saturday afternoon and night as the result of a busted water main that flooded and shut down Wellesley Avenue near Brookside Road.

Traffic Update: Wellesley Ave. remains closed in the area of Brookside Rd. as crews work to repair a broken water main @wellesleydpw @TownOfWellesley pic.twitter.com/o0mL42Sfmo — Wellesley Police (@WellesleyPolice) August 13, 2022

FYI Wellesley Ave is closed near Brookside for a significant water main break. pic.twitter.com/lA34VQFw8L — Wellesley Police (@WellesleyPolice) August 13, 2022