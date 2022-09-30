Boston Marathon Jimmy Fund Walk rolling through Wellesley this weekend

The annual Boston Marathon Jimmy Fund Walk to benefit Dana Farber Cancer Institute is this weekend. Walkers will be following the same course on Sunday, Oct. 1, as the Boston Marathon, which follows Rte. 135 past Wellesley College into Wellesley Square, then Rte 16 through Wellesley Hills and on to Newton. Some participants will do all 26.2 miles, while others will take shorter routes.

T-shirt pickup and registration will take place at Wellesley High School on Saturday afternoon.

Among Wellesley residents planning to walk are Dana Lepper, Mark Lepper, Meredith Lepper, Makara Cayer, Ellen McCormack, Tina Wang, Keiya Myles, Ellen Morrison, Katharine Wright, and William Near.

This is the first time in two years the walk returns to the Boston Marathon course.

Please send tips, photos, ideas to theswellesleyreport@gmail.com