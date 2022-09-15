Business Buzz: Shopping events in Wellesley Square & Linden Square; HYP Yoga is back; Thanks to our newest sponsor—Mature Caregivers

The latest Wellesley, Mass., business news:

Parents Day Out in Wellesley Square

It’s time for the annual Wellesley Square Merchants’ Association Parents Day Out, a time when everyone can enjoy specials offered by participating merchants in the Square. On Friday, Sept. 16 and Saturday, Sept. 17, many of the area’s stores will offer discounts and deals, so make sure you stop by and shop, dine, and enjoy Wellesley Square. Here’s a list of participating merchants.

Live music will be part of the fun, as will free parking, courtesy of the Town of Wellesley.

Linden Square Sidewalk Sale

Do you love searching the racks for great deals? Then head over to your favorite participating stores at the Linden Square Sidewalk Sale. Your great find is waiting to be discovered. Deals up to 70% off, through Sept. 18.

Hot take: HYP yoga is back in Wellesley

After taking a two-year savasana from Wellesley, HYP Studio is back in town. The studio has brought back a full roster of hot yoga classes in a 1,000 sq. ft. space, along with equipment Pilates classes. The facility is located at 141 Linden St. A note on their website says that HYP Yoga’s Needham studio is officially closed.

Welcome back!

Barre Method adds childcare

The Barre Method in Wellesley Square has added “childcare method” to its roster of services during the exercise studio’s busiest morning class times. Kids can play just down the hall, where they’ll be fully supervised by an experienced staff member. For now, childcare is offered twice a week, during the 9:30am 60-minute class times. The fee is $10 for the length of the class

Thanks to our newest advertiser: Mature Caregivers

Mature Caregivers provides geriatric expertise and reliable in-home eldercare from certified providers age 50+.