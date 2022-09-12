The Swellesley Report

Feast & Fettle will bring dinner to you this Rosh Hashanah

Want to spend less time cooking this Rosh Hashanah?

Feast & Fettle, a local meal delivery service, is offering a special Rosh Hashanah menu of fully prepared, premium dishes available for delivery Sunday, Sept. 25.

Feast & Fettle
Rosh Hashanah menu offerings from Feast & Fettle, clockwise from upper left: Chicken Soup w/ Matzo Balls; Red Wine Braised Beef Brisket; Pomegranate Glazed Salmon; Cream Cheese Noodle Kugel.

All F&F meals are prepared by professional chefs at their local kitchen and delivered fresh, ready to reheat and serve. Feast & Fettle prides itself on catering to your guests’ specific dietary needs by offering a wide variety of menu options, designed to ensure that everyone around your holiday table will eat well.

Order traditional dishes such as red wine braised beef brisket, apple-honey crusted chicken legs, cream cheese noodle kugel, and more. The menu features handcrafted babka, challah and rugelach from Buns Bakery. And every order comes with a free jar of Massachusetts Wildflower Honey from Boston Honey Co.

Feast & Fettle
Rosh Hashanah menu offerings from Feast & Fettle include Roasted Red Beets w/ Pistachio & Dill Yogurt.

No membership to the service is required to order, and parties of any size can be accommodated.

The order deadline is Thursday, Sept. 22, so check out the menu now. Swellesley readers can use code ROSH10 for 10% off their order!

