Free craft-making for kids all around Wonderful Wellesley

Families are back from far-flung vacations destination, and the kids are back in school. It’s something to celebrate, so get out there in Wellesley on Saturday, September 10, 11am-2pm for the FREE Wonderful Wellesley Crafts for Kids event.

From rock and bird-house painting to making noodle monstahs, kids can be kids and create their own mini-masterpieces with paste, paint, felt, and pom-poms. Qualified teachers and artists will be helping kids ages 3-12 at each craft station.

Crafts in Wellesley Square

Central Street Parklet: Paper butterflies and flowers, sun prints, and more.

Church Square: Potting with seedlings at NatureWorks (577 Washington St)

Crafts in Linden Square

Rock and bird-house painting, stamp making, tie dye, noodle monstahs, and pottery.

Wellesley Free Library will be at Linden so kids can sign up for their own library card.

About Wonderful Wellesley

Wonderful Wellesley—a multi-partner collaboration between the Wellesley Square Merchants’ Association; Linden Square Wellesley; Church Square Wellesley; the Town of Wellesley; and the Charles River Regional Chamber—is all about renewing a sense of community. And it’s been working. Whether it’s to check out the amped-up restaurant scene in town, participate in community events like last spring’s Family Fun & Games Day, or just to enjoy all that the town has to offer, people have been getting back out into Wellesley again. Join in the fun, won’t you?