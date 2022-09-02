Labor Day weekend schedules in Wellesley

Happy Labor Day weekend, Wellesley. Here’s what’s closed on and around this upcoming Monday, Sept. 5 federal holiday.

Public Schools —Closed on Monday, Sept. 5.

The Recycling and Disposal Facility — Closed Monday, Sept. 5.

Libraries — Closed Sept. 3-5. Saturday hours at the Hills and Fells Branches resume Sept. 10.

Sundays hours at the Main Library resume Sept. 11.

Town Hall and town offices — Closed Monday, Sept. 5.

Note: Town Hall summer hours end after Labor Day. Regular hours for the building are Monday through Friday, 8am-5pm. (Schedules vary by department, so check department webpages for the most up-to-date hours.)

Post offices — Closed Monday, Sept. 5.

Banks — Closed Monday, Sept. 5.

Liquor stores — Open at owner’s discretion.

MBTA — operating on a Sunday schedule. View all schedules here.

Bars, restaurants, retail — Open, regular hours/owner’s discretion