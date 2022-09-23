Memorial for tireless Wellesley volunteer Sarah Pedersen on Sept. 24

A service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 24 at 10:30am at Wellesley Hills Congregational Church in memory of Wellesley resident Sarah Pedersen, who passed away in early August. A luncheon and memorial tea will be offered following the service in the Assembly Room. All are welcome.

Pedersen’s contributions in town were many, including at the church, and for the Wellesley Scholarship Foundation, Wellesley Service League, and Wellesley Public School system. She was a longtime member of Town Meeting. Her career focused on healthcare administration.

Pedersen is survived by her husband, Pete, and four adult children.

Our condolences to her family and friends.