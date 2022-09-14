More than a dozen Wellesley high school students named National Merit Scholarship semifinalists

More Wellesley high school students have been named National Merit Scholarship semi-finalists this year than in the past two (2020, 2021) combined.
Fourteen Wellesley High School seniors and two Dana Hall School seniors are among the 16,000 academically accomplished semifinalists eligible for part of some $28 million in scholarships to be awarded next spring.
Those qualifying scored high on the 2021 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test and met other requirements. About 95% of semifinalists will likely make it to the finalist round, and about half of them will earn scholarships, according to the National Merit organization.
Scholarships are underwritten by the National Merit Scholarship Corp., as we as as hundreds of businesses and higher education institutions. Among the scholarships are 2,500 awards worth $2,500 apiece. Winners will be announced between April and July next year.
Congrats to all of the semifinalists.
Dana Hall School
- Hanqi Shi
- Jingwen Zhang
Wellesley High School
- Evan Daigle
- Tyler Dravenstott
- Jeremy Kim
- Ishan Kundu
- Jeffrey Li
- Jocelyn Li
- Katherine Liu
- Reagan O’Neil
- Rindha Reddy
- Abigail Reuter
- Andy Shen
- Grace Wheelan
- Ethan Xia
- Howard Xu
