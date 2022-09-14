More than a dozen Wellesley high school students named National Merit Scholarship semifinalists

More Wellesley high school students have been named National Merit Scholarship semi-finalists this year than in the past two (2020, 2021) combined.

Fourteen Wellesley High School seniors and two Dana Hall School seniors are among the 16,000 academically accomplished semifinalists eligible for part of some $28 million in scholarships to be awarded next spring.

Those qualifying scored high on the 2021 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test and met other requirements. About 95% of semifinalists will likely make it to the finalist round, and about half of them will earn scholarships, according to the National Merit organization.

Scholarships are underwritten by the National Merit Scholarship Corp., as we as as hundreds of businesses and higher education institutions. Among the scholarships are 2,500 awards worth $2,500 apiece. Winners will be announced between April and July next year.

Congrats to all of the semifinalists.

Dana Hall School

Hanqi Shi

Jingwen Zhang

Wellesley High School

Evan Daigle

Tyler Dravenstott

Jeremy Kim

Ishan Kundu

Jeffrey Li

Jocelyn Li

Katherine Liu

Reagan O’Neil

Rindha Reddy

Abigail Reuter

Andy Shen

Grace Wheelan

Ethan Xia

Howard Xu