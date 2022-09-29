Newton-Wellesley Hospital hosts purple flag ceremony to recall residents lost to opioids

Newton-Wellesley Hospital earlier this month hosted a ceremony in front of 2,290 purple flags to remember Massachusetts residents lost to opioids.

The ceremony was part of a month-long effort focused on reflection, support, and education across the United States and locally.

Newton-Wellesley’s Substance Use Services program teamed with SOAR Natick to host the Purple Flag Project (See also: “Purple flags in Natick are an unsettling visualization of lives lost to opioids”).