Newton-Wellesley Hospital hosts purple flag ceremony to recall residents lost to opioids

Newton-Wellesley Hospital earlier this month hosted a ceremony in front of 2,290 purple flags to remember Massachusetts residents lost to opioids.

The ceremony was part of a month-long effort focused on reflection, support, and education across the United States and locally.

Newton-Wellesley’s Substance Use Services program teamed with SOAR Natick to host the Purple Flag Project (See also: “Purple flags in Natick are an unsettling visualization of lives lost to opioids”).

Robert Lewis Jr., President, Boys and Girls Clubs of Boston Alyssa Adreani, MA, BCC, Interfaith Chaplain, NWH Catharina Armstrong, MD, MPH, Associate Director, NWH Substance Use Services Antje Barreveld, MD, Director of Education and Outreach, NWH Substance Use Services Marian Ryan, Middlesex County District Attorney Errol R. Norwitz, MD, President and CEO, NWH Ted Wayman, Wellesley resident and WCVB-TV/Channel 5 Reporter

 

