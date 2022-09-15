The Wellesley Gentlemen’s Society has proven to have true gentlemen in their membership! Thanks to their generous support, Wellesley Middle School is able to award a scholarship for an 8th grade French student to participate in our 3- day, fun and educational trip to Quebec City, Canada. The memories will be priceless.

Many thanks!

Susan Ridker

ATW and French Teacher

Wellesley Middle School

