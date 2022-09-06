Vote in Wellesley today in primary elections

Polls will be open in Wellesley for in-person voting for the State of Massachusetts primary election on Tuesday, September 6, 7am-8pm. Contested races include those for governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, secretary of state, and auditor.

Voting locations in Wellesley

Effective January 1, 2022, precinct boundaries in Precincts B, C, D, E, F, G and H have been revised. See Map.

Precincts A & C: Bates Elementary School, 116 Elmwood Road

Precinct B: Sprague Elementary School, 401 School Street

Precincts D & E: Warren Building, 90 Washington Street

Precincts F & G: Shipley Center, Dana Hall School, 142 Grove Street

Precinct H: Tolles Parsons Center, Council on Aging, 500 Washington Street