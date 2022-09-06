The Swellesley Report

Vote in Wellesley today in primary elections

Polls will be open in Wellesley for in-person voting for the State of Massachusetts primary election on Tuesday, September 6, 7am-8pm. Contested races include those for governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, secretary of state, and auditor.

2022 State Primary Candidates

Democratic candidates for nomination

Republican candidates for nomination

See a sample ballot

Voting locations in Wellesley

Effective January 1, 2022, precinct boundaries in Precincts B, C, D, E, F, G and H have been revised. See Map.

  • Precincts A & C: Bates Elementary School, 116 Elmwood Road
  • Precinct B: Sprague Elementary School, 401 School Street
  • Precincts D & E: Warren Building, 90 Washington Street
  • Precincts F & G: Shipley Center, Dana Hall School, 142 Grove Street
  • Precinct H: Tolles Parsons Center, Council on Aging, 500 Washington Street
