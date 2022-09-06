Vote in Wellesley today in primary elections

Polls will be open in Wellesley for in-person voting for the State of Massachusetts primary election on Tuesday, September 6, 7am-8pm. Contested races include those for governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, secretary of state, and auditor.
2022 State Primary Candidates
Democratic candidates for nomination
Republican candidates for nomination
Voting locations in Wellesley
Effective January 1, 2022, precinct boundaries in Precincts B, C, D, E, F, G and H have been revised. See Map.
- Precincts A & C: Bates Elementary School, 116 Elmwood Road
- Precinct B: Sprague Elementary School, 401 School Street
- Precincts D & E: Warren Building, 90 Washington Street
- Precincts F & G: Shipley Center, Dana Hall School, 142 Grove Street
- Precinct H: Tolles Parsons Center, Council on Aging, 500 Washington Street
