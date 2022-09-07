Wellesley 2022 State Primary election results

Unofficial results from the Massachusetts State Primary election shared by Wellesley’s Town Clerk show that Wellesley’s voting results were largely consistent with those across the state, though not in the Republican primaries for governor and Lt. governor.

Although Chris Doughty bested Geoff Diehl in all Wellesley precincts, Diehl carried the state, and will run for governor in the upcoming Nov. 8 general election vs. Democrat Maura Healey, whose opponent Sonia Chang-Diaz stopped campaigning months ago.

Republican Lt. governor candidate Kate Campanale topped Leah Allen across all Wellesley precincts, but Allen took the state, and faces Democrat Kimberley Driscoll in November.

Democrat Andrea Campbell won the Attorney General primary in Wellesley and the state, and will face Republican Jay McMahon in November.

Incumbents Alice Hanlon Peisch and Cynthia Stone Creem ran unopposed for state representative and senate seats, respectively.

