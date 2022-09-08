Wellesley Choral Society welcomes all singers for 2022-2023 season

The Wellesley Choral Society under the direction of Edward Whalen is pleased to announce its 2022-2023 season and seeks all interested singers.

Last year, the Society returned to in-person rehearsals with a Zoom option and COVID protocols, and held a live performance in the Spring. This year the organization anticipates rehearsing in person, continuing its online option, and holding its traditional three concerts per season with COVID-necessary singing measures.

The Wellesley Choral Society is a non-audition chorus, open to singers of high school age and older. All voice parts are welcome. Members are from Wellesley and many other MetroWest communities. Rehearsals begin on Monday, Sept. 12 at 7:30pm with the first of three consecutive open rehearsals (9/12, 9/19, and 9/26), for potential new members to get to know the group. After that, rehearsals are ongoing every Monday, at the same location and time.

Rehearsals are held at the Unitarian Universalist Society of Wellesley Hills, 309 Washington St., Wellesley Hills. The church is handicapped-accessible and there is ample free parking in the church lot.

The Wellesley Choral Society performs a variety of music from traditionally classical to world premieres, and popular music at our Winter Cabaret.

On Nov. 13, the fall concert, Anniversaries: Music of Tye, Tompkins, Schutz, Franck, Vaughn Williams will present music from composers celebrating an anniversary this year. The Winter Cabaret on Feb. 4, 2023, entitled Music from the Silver Screen, will showcase selections from the movies. The season concludes on May 14 with two works, Franz Shubert’s Mass in G and Niccoli Jommelli’s Missa pro defunctis.

Visit the Society’s website for COVID protocols and any last-minute updates. For singers who prefer to remain at home, there will be a simultaneous Zoom alternative to access the live rehearsal.